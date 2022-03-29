Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SYF. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.16.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SYF opened at $35.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.77 and a 200-day moving average of $45.62. The company has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.65. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $33.76 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

