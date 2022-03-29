Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 5,899 Shares of MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in MFS Charter Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $264,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 6.7% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 31,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 69,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 12.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 207,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 22,837 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 6.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 290,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 17,058 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:MCR opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.51.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.

About MFS Charter Income Trust (Get Rating)

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

