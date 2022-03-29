Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Asana were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASAN. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 344.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 62,031 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,591,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 10,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 621.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,177,000 after acquiring an additional 877,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.71 per share, for a total transaction of $35,855,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total value of $47,075.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,000,000 shares of company stock worth $351,302,500 and sold 76,319 shares worth $4,433,558. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASAN. DA Davidson began coverage on Asana in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Asana from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Asana from $110.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Asana from $100.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.54.

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $39.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Asana, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.14 and a beta of 1.52.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). Asana had a negative return on equity of 158.77% and a negative net margin of 76.19%. The firm had revenue of $111.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

