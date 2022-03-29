Kestra Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,327 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Acas LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acas LLC now owns 56,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 38,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MNA opened at $32.01 on Tuesday. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1 year low of $31.34 and a 1 year high of $33.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.27.

