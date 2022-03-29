Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRF) Rating Increased to Buy at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $56.00 price objective on the stock.
OTCMKTS MALRF opened at $37.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.14. Mineral Resources has a twelve month low of $27.13 and a twelve month high of $48.27.
About Mineral Resources (Get Rating)
