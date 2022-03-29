Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRF) Rating Increased to Buy at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $56.00 price objective on the stock.

OTCMKTS MALRF opened at $37.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.14. Mineral Resources has a twelve month low of $27.13 and a twelve month high of $48.27.

About Mineral Resources (Get Rating)

Mineral Resources Ltd. engages in mining and processing of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining Services; Commodities; and Central. It offers contract crushing, infrastructure, and recovery of base metals concentrate. The company was founded by Christopher J. Ellison on February 27, 2006 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

