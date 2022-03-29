Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Price Target Cut to GBX 650

Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from GBX 685 ($8.97) to GBX 650 ($8.51) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Investec upgraded Phoenix Group to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Phoenix Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank raised Phoenix Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Phoenix Group from GBX 795 ($10.41) to GBX 750 ($9.82) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $700.00.

Shares of Phoenix Group stock opened at $8.28 on Monday. Phoenix Group has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $10.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.68 and its 200 day moving average is $8.77.

Phoenix Group Holdings Plc operates as a life and pensions consolidator. The firm specializes in the acquisition and management of closed life insurance and pension funds. It operates through the following segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, Management Services, and Unallocated Group. The UK Heritage contains United Kingdom businesses which no longer actively sell products to policyholders and which therefore run-off gradually over time.

