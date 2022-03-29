Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2022

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTFGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of SNPTF stock opened at $16.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.66 and its 200-day moving average is $26.23. Sunny Optical Technology has a 52 week low of $14.97 and a 52 week high of $32.09.

About Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (Get Rating)

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. It operates through three segments: Optical Components, Optoelectronic Products, and Optical Instruments.

