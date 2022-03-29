Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.86.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on BASE. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Couchbase from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Couchbase from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of Couchbase in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a report on Thursday, March 10th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. 45.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $35.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Couchbase will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Couchbase (Get Rating)
Couchbase, Inc develops and provides a NoSQL database for enterprises worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database that supports mission-critical applications at scale while allowing for sub-millisecond latencies and five-nines availability; and Couchbase Cloud, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments, as well as provides transparent in-virtual private cloud and virtual network deployment, which secures and isolates data under a customer's control.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Couchbase (BASE)
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
- MarketBeat Podcast: How To Spot Value Stocks With Real Value
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.