Strs Ohio Purchases 47 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Strs Ohio grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 150,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Natixis raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

WTM opened at $1,079.22 on Tuesday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $978.51 and a 12-month high of $1,243.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,046.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,052.62.

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $14.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 49.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $361.80 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.12%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

