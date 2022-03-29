Strs Ohio Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Genpact were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Genpact by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Genpact by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Genpact by 102.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Genpact by 2.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Genpact by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $792,888.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen downgraded Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Genpact in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

G opened at $43.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.09 and a 200-day moving average of $48.51. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $39.90 and a 52-week high of $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.18%.

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

