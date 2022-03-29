National Bank of Canada FI Takes $3.04 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,035,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exeter Financial LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in Philip Morris International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.11.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PM stock opened at $92.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.25. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $142.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.76%.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

