Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Essential Utilities by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Essential Utilities by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management raised its position in Essential Utilities by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Essential Utilities by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,367,000 after acquiring an additional 32,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Essential Utilities by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 100,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 43,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

WTRG opened at $50.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.63. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.86 and a 52 week high of $53.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.21.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 22.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 64.07%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

