Kestra Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Hershey by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 108,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,904,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at $677,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Hershey by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 46,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after acquiring an additional 20,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total transaction of $30,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James Turoff sold 806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.01, for a total transaction of $153,954.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,013,762 shares of company stock valued at $206,106,199. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HSY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Argus upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.79.

Hershey stock opened at $214.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.66. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $156.28 and a 52 week high of $216.36.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

