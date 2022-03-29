Reviewing Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) and SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG)

Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Rating) and SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Z and SurgePays’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Z N/A N/A N/A SurgePays -26.50% N/A -122.16%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Z and SurgePays, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Z 0 0 1 0 3.00 SurgePays 0 0 2 0 3.00

SurgePays has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 83.82%. Given SurgePays’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SurgePays is more favorable than Z.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of SurgePays shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Z and SurgePays’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Z $11.38 billion 2.91 $659.36 million N/A N/A SurgePays $51.06 million 0.96 -$13.53 million ($1.43) -2.85

Z has higher revenue and earnings than SurgePays.

Summary

Z beats SurgePays on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Z (Get Rating)

Z Holdings Corp. engages in the management of group companies and related operations. It operates through the following segments: Media and Commerce. The Media segment covers the advertisement related services that include search linked advertisement and display advertisement. The Commerce segment handles the commerce related services in Yahoo Auction!, Yahoo! Shopping, ASKUL Corp., and Yahoo! Premium. It also provides the settlement finance related services. The company was founded on January 31, 1996 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About SurgePays (Get Rating)

SurgePays, Inc. operates as a technology-driven company, which focuses on building a supply chain software platform as an alternative to traditional wholesale supply chain distribution models. It offers goods and services direct to convenience stores, bodegas, minimarts, tiendas and other corner stores, providing goods and services primarily to the underbanked community. The company was founded on August 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Bartlett, TN.

