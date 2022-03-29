Critical Contrast: MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) & Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP)

Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Rating) and MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Evolve Transition Infrastructure and MV Oil Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolve Transition Infrastructure -243.57% N/A -36.43% MV Oil Trust 93.78% N/A 130.29%

15.5% of Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Evolve Transition Infrastructure and MV Oil Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolve Transition Infrastructure 0 0 0 0 N/A MV Oil Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a beta of -0.2, meaning that its stock price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MV Oil Trust has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Evolve Transition Infrastructure and MV Oil Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evolve Transition Infrastructure $56.99 million 1.10 -$118.76 million ($2.96) -0.19 MV Oil Trust $12.08 million 11.03 $11.33 million N/A N/A

MV Oil Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Evolve Transition Infrastructure.

Summary

MV Oil Trust beats Evolve Transition Infrastructure on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties and related assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment operates the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The Production segment consists of oil and natural gas properties in Texas and Louisiana. The company was founded on February 7, 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

MV Oil Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

MV Oil Trust is a close-ended investment trust. It engages in acquiring and holding a term net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on August 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

