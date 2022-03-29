2,970 Shares in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIPR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 34.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,762,000 after buying an additional 13,370 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 59,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 3.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 64.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PIPR shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.60.

Shares of PIPR stock opened at $128.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.30. Piper Sandler Companies has a one year low of $107.17 and a one year high of $193.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.43.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $7.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $2.61. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The company had revenue of $648.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.17 earnings per share. Piper Sandler Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

