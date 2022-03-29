Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 486 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,430 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HDB. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,719,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,933,000 after purchasing an additional 190,748 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 84.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 7,779 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 25.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 3.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 36,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $60.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $110.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.24. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $54.25 and a 52-week high of $81.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 21.88%. Analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About HDFC Bank (Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

