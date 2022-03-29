Morgan Stanley Boosts Aedifica (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) Price Target to €125.00

Aedifica (OTCMKTS:AEDFF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from €120.00 ($131.87) to €125.00 ($137.36) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Aedifica in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Get Aedifica alerts:

OTCMKTS AEDFF opened at $118.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.56. Aedifica has a 52-week low of $118.00 and a 52-week high of $118.00.

Aedifica is a Belgian listed company that offers sustainable real estate solutions to professional operators that provide care to people with care needs throughout Europe. To realise that mission, Aedifica has specialised in investments in quality European healthcare real estate, with a particular focus on the care needs of the elderly.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aedifica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aedifica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.