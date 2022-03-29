Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Barratt Developments plc engages in the business of developing residential and non residential properties primarily in the United Kingdom. The company develops houses in towns, cities and rural areas. It operates under brands for house building- Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes. The company’s commercial property development business, Wilson Bowden Developments is focused on retail, leisure, office, industrial and mixed-use schemes. Barratt Developments plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 800 ($10.48) to GBX 780 ($10.22) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 870 ($11.40) to GBX 710 ($9.30) in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Barratt Developments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Investec initiated coverage on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $584.25.

BTDPY opened at $13.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 5.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.80. Barratt Developments has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $23.86.

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

