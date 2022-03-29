Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Price Target Cut to €62.00

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from €64.00 ($70.33) to €62.00 ($68.13) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Covestro from €72.00 ($79.12) to €73.00 ($80.22) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Covestro from €61.00 ($67.03) to €53.00 ($58.24) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Covestro from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Covestro presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.50.

Covestro stock opened at $26.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Covestro has a 52 week low of $21.74 and a 52 week high of $36.23. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.40.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

