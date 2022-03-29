AE Wealth Management LLC Invests $564,000 in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,436 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RIVN. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,585,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $631,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,206,000. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RIVN shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $116.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $148.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $104.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 91.67.

Shares of RIVN opened at 45.98 on Tuesday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of 33.46 and a 1 year high of 179.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is 55.52.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -1.97 by -0.46. The company had revenue of 54.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 60.72 million. On average, research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc develops and manufactures electric adventure vehicles. It offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. The company provides electric SUVs and electric pickup vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California. It has additional facilities in Irvine, Carson, and Palo Alto, California; Normal, Illinois; Woking, United Kingdom; Plymouth, Michigan; Vancouver, Canada; and Wittman, Arizona.

