AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 242.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 35.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DISCA. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.26.

Shares of DISCA opened at $25.58 on Tuesday. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $46.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). Discovery had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

