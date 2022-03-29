AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 9,733 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 124.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,733 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,818,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,234,000 after buying an additional 430,785 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,774,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,285,000 after buying an additional 1,312,140 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,174,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,288,000 after buying an additional 1,620,827 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,930,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,968,000 after buying an additional 2,180,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,704,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,057,000 after buying an additional 186,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CAG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Consumer Edge cut shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.18.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $32.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $39.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.42.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

