AE Wealth Management LLC Has $622,000 Holdings in SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY – Get Rating) by 82.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,022 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SoFi Select 500 ETF were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in SoFi Select 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $532,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SFY opened at $16.54 on Tuesday. SoFi Select 500 ETF has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $17.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.57.

