AE Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 15,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 26.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ LEGR opened at $40.44 on Tuesday. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 52 week low of $36.51 and a 52 week high of $45.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%.

