Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLAN. Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anaplan during the 3rd quarter worth about $164,099,000. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new position in Anaplan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,311,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Anaplan by 130.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 909,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,375,000 after buying an additional 515,441 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Anaplan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,117,000. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 832,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,695,000 after purchasing an additional 232,321 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Anaplan from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup began coverage on Anaplan in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Anaplan from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.81.

NYSE PLAN opened at $65.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.81 and a beta of 1.84. Anaplan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $70.25.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $162.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.79 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 34.38% and a negative return on equity of 75.03%. Anaplan’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $1,347,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO William Schuh sold 5,037 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $231,399.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,906 shares of company stock worth $8,275,142 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

