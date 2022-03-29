Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,445 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STM. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 985.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 854,094 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $37,264,000 after purchasing an additional 775,417 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,451,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 504.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 766,314 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $33,434,000 after purchasing an additional 639,592 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 307.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 825,519 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $36,018,000 after purchasing an additional 622,791 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter worth about $7,630,000. Institutional investors own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.56.

Shares of NYSE STM opened at $44.89 on Tuesday. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $34.16 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.45.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 15.67%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is 9.26%.

About STMicroelectronics (Get Rating)

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.