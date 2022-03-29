Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Price Target Increased to €85.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €80.00 ($87.91) to €85.00 ($93.41) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

SNY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanofi from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Liberum Capital raised Sanofi from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.00.

Sanofi stock opened at $51.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $130.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.85 and its 200 day moving average is $50.30. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $54.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Sanofi by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,924,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,643,000 after purchasing an additional 833,701 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 97,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 48,189 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Sanofi by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Sanofi by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 12.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

