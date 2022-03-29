Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Price Target Increased to €85.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €80.00 ($87.91) to €85.00 ($93.41) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
SNY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanofi from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Liberum Capital raised Sanofi from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.00.
Sanofi stock opened at $51.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $130.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.85 and its 200 day moving average is $50.30. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $54.26.
About Sanofi
Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.
