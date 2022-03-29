The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Price Target to $28.00

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on COHU. StockNews.com cut shares of Cohu from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cohu from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Cohu from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.38.

COHU opened at $30.51 on Monday. Cohu has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $50.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.72.

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.17. Cohu had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $191.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cohu will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $51,711.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cohu by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cohu by 430.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cohu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

