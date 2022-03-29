Touchstone Exploration’s (TXP) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

TXP has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a speculative buy rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.62) target price on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. restated a speculative buy rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.62) target price on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a report on Monday, December 6th.

TXP stock opened at GBX 84.56 ($1.11) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49. Touchstone Exploration has a 12-month low of GBX 37.75 ($0.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 160.98 ($2.11). The stock has a market cap of £178.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 87.61 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 101.46.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and three exploration blocks.

