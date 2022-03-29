Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Short Interest Up 54.1% in March

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, an increase of 54.1% from the February 28th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANZFF opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.06. Air New Zealand has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $1.33.

Air New Zealand Limited provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled airlines primarily in New Zealand, Australia, the Pacific Islands, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company also offers ground handling services; engineering and maintenance services, including aircraft and component maintenance, repair, and overhaul services; aviation services; and aircraft leasing and financing services.

