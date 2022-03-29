Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Short Interest Up 54.1% in March

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, an increase of 54.1% from the February 28th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ANZFF opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.06. Air New Zealand has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $1.33.
Air New Zealand Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Air New Zealand (ANZFF)
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
- MarketBeat Podcast: How To Spot Value Stocks With Real Value
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Air New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.