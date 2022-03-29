Short Interest in Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) Declines By 42.1%

Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a drop of 42.1% from the February 28th total of 51,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of Fagron stock opened at $17.08 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.67. Fagron has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $21.72.

Get Fagron alerts:

Separately, Cheuvreux raised Fagron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from €17.50 ($19.23) to €21.00 ($23.08) in a research note on Friday.

Fagron NV, a pharmaceutical compounding company, provides personalized pharmaceutical care to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, and patients. It prepares personalized ready-to-use medication in its sterile and non-sterile compounding facilities. The company also innovates concepts, vehicles, and formulations for pharmaceutical compounding.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fagron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fagron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.