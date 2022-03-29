SSE (LON:SSE) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,720.00

SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,720 ($22.53) and last traded at GBX 1,701.50 ($22.29), with a volume of 201293 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,691.50 ($22.16).

SSE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of SSE from GBX 1,800 ($23.58) to GBX 1,900 ($24.89) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of SSE to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,829 ($23.96) price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.20) price target on shares of SSE in a report on Monday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SSE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,725.33 ($22.60).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.61, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.14 billion and a PE ratio of 6.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,611.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,615.37.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

