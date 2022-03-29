Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.74

Shares of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.74 and traded as high as $13.19. Tiptree shares last traded at $12.86, with a volume of 50,276 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Tiptree from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $435.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Tiptree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.81%.

In other news, General Counsel Neil Charles Rifkind bought 2,030 shares of Tiptree stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,375.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 30.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIPT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tiptree in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,105,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tiptree by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,551,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,457,000 after purchasing an additional 219,650 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tiptree by 93.7% in the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 450,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 218,104 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Tiptree by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 389,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 129,428 shares during the period. Finally, Voss Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tiptree during the 3rd quarter valued at about $824,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Tiptree Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Tiptree, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services.

