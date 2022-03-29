PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.78.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PetroChina from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PetroChina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

PTR stock opened at $51.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $93.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.46 and its 200 day moving average is $48.75. PetroChina has a 52 week low of $34.53 and a 52 week high of $57.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTR. Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PetroChina by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PetroChina by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in PetroChina during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in PetroChina during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PetroChina by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter.

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

