PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.78.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PetroChina from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PetroChina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.
PTR stock opened at $51.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $93.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.46 and its 200 day moving average is $48.75. PetroChina has a 52 week low of $34.53 and a 52 week high of $57.87.
PetroChina Company Profile (Get Rating)
PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.
