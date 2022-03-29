Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Major Shareholder Buys $1,272,000.00 in Stock

Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) major shareholder Indaba Capital Management, L.P purchased 100,000 shares of Benefitfocus stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.72 per share, with a total value of $1,272,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Indaba Capital Management, L.P also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

On Friday, March 25th, Indaba Capital Management, L.P bought 20,000 shares of Benefitfocus stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.45 per share, with a total value of $249,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Indaba Capital Management, L.P bought 22,500 shares of Benefitfocus stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.06 per share, with a total value of $271,350.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Indaba Capital Management, L.P bought 251,100 shares of Benefitfocus stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $2,844,963.00.

Shares of BNFT stock opened at $12.73 on Tuesday. Benefitfocus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $15.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.67 million, a P/E ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.71.

Benefitfocus ( NASDAQ:BNFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $75.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.01 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Benefitfocus, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BNFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Benefitfocus from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Benefitfocus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 195.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 20,107 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,958 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 369.4% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 7,011 shares during the period. Siris Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the 4th quarter valued at $6,883,000. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP boosted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,608,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,149,000 after purchasing an additional 765,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans. The Benefitfocus Platform has a multi-tenant architecture and a user-friendly interface designed for employees to access their benefits in one place. The company’s solutions support medical benefit plans and non-medical benefits, such as dental, life, disability insurance, income protection, digital health, and financial wellness.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.