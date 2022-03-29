Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Senior Officer Douglas Jeffery Errico Sells 9,833 Shares

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) Senior Officer Douglas Jeffery Errico sold 9,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.13, for a total value of C$70,109.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 488,772 shares in the company, valued at C$3,484,944.36.
Douglas Jeffery Errico also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 11th, Douglas Jeffery Errico sold 31,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.28, for a total value of C$163,680.00.
Shares of Kelt Exploration stock opened at C$6.72 on Tuesday. Kelt Exploration Ltd. has a one year low of C$2.35 and a one year high of C$7.15. The company has a market cap of C$1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.02.
About Kelt Exploration (Get Rating)
Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.
