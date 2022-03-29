Parallel Advisors LLC Has $78,000 Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 57.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,995,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $511,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633,422 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 13.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,911,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $649,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,195 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 181.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,164,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,786,000 after acquiring an additional 749,807 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 15.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,948,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $248,997,000 after acquiring an additional 669,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 121.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,988 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,786,000 after acquiring an additional 662,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LKQ. StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barrington Research cut LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.80.

LKQ stock opened at $45.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.66. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $41.63 and a twelve month high of $60.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.74.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 8.33%. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

