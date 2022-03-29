Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) PT Lowered to $18.00

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of DFH opened at $17.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.30. Dream Finders Homes has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $36.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.38.

Dream Finders Homes ( NASDAQ:DFH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $852.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.28 million. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 35.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dream Finders Homes will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Dream Finders Homes by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

