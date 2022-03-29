Insider Selling: Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Senior Officer Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) Senior Officer Randy Smallwood sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.68, for a total transaction of C$2,123,863.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,245,767.56.
Shares of WPM opened at C$58.77 on Tuesday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of C$45.76 and a twelve month high of C$64.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$55.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$53.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96. The company has a current ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.12%.
About Wheaton Precious Metals (Get Rating)
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 23 operating mining assets and 10 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.
Featured Articles
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
- MarketBeat Podcast: How To Spot Value Stocks With Real Value
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.