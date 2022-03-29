Insider Selling: Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Senior Officer Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) Senior Officer Randy Smallwood sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.68, for a total transaction of C$2,123,863.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,245,767.56.

Shares of WPM opened at C$58.77 on Tuesday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of C$45.76 and a twelve month high of C$64.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$55.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$53.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96. The company has a current ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WPM shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$66.50.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 23 operating mining assets and 10 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

