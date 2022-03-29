BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target Raised to C$124.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$114.00 to C$124.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DOO. Raymond James upped their target price on BRP from C$137.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price target on BRP from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares upped their target price on BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on BRP in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a C$130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on BRP from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRP has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$136.36.

Shares of BRP stock opened at C$97.32 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$93.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$105.12. BRP has a 52 week low of C$73.74 and a 52 week high of C$129.98. The stock has a market cap of C$7.98 billion and a PE ratio of 10.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. BRP’s payout ratio is 5.37%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

