Stelco (TSE:STLC) Research Coverage Started at Eight Capital

Eight Capital initiated coverage on shares of Stelco (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$62.00 price objective on the stock.

STLC has been the subject of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Stelco to a buy rating and set a C$56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stelco to a buy rating and set a C$62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$53.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$53.00 to C$48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Stelco from an outperform rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from C$51.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stelco has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$56.41.

TSE STLC opened at C$54.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.99 billion and a PE ratio of 2.87. Stelco has a 1-year low of C$26.00 and a 1-year high of C$56.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$41.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$41.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.29%.

Stelco Company Profile

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

