BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target Increased to C$146.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$137.00 to C$146.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of BRP from C$128.00 to C$124.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a C$130.00 price objective for the company. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$114.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of BRP from C$140.00 to C$115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$127.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$136.36.

Shares of TSE DOO opened at C$97.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$7.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45. BRP has a twelve month low of C$73.74 and a twelve month high of C$129.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$93.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$105.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 5.37%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

