Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Cairn Energy (LON:CNE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 245 ($3.21) target price on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CNE. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Cairn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 235 ($3.08) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Cairn Energy from GBX 220 ($2.88) to GBX 215 ($2.82) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cairn Energy from GBX 221 ($2.89) to GBX 227 ($2.97) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 214.57 ($2.81).

LON:CNE opened at GBX 218.40 ($2.86) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 205.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 194.12. Cairn Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 122 ($1.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 223.60 ($2.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05, a current ratio of 8.71 and a quick ratio of 8.61.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

