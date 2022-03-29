Insider Selling: Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO) Insider Sells 49,696 Shares of Stock

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO – Get Rating) insider John Stephen Ions sold 49,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,231 ($16.13), for a total value of £611,757.76 ($801,359.39).

John Stephen Ions also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 22nd, John Stephen Ions purchased 42,426 shares of Liontrust Asset Management stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,250 ($16.37) per share, with a total value of £530,325 ($694,688.24).

Liontrust Asset Management stock opened at GBX 1,262 ($16.53) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £773.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50. Liontrust Asset Management PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 1,056 ($13.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,560.05 ($33.53). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,434.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,908.83.

LIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,367 ($31.01) target price on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 1,965 ($25.74) to GBX 1,850 ($24.23) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

About Liontrust Asset Management (Get Rating)

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

