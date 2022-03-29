Barclays Cuts Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Price Target to GBX 267

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 268 ($3.51) to GBX 267 ($3.50) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 231 ($3.03) to GBX 233 ($3.05) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 264 ($3.46).

Shares of SBRE opened at GBX 225.62 ($2.96) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 211.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £564.05 million and a P/E ratio of 16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Sabre Insurance Group has a 1-year low of GBX 173.20 ($2.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 276 ($3.62).

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

