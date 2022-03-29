REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut REE Automotive from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on REE Automotive in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on REE Automotive from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.75.
REE Automotive stock opened at $1.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.97. REE Automotive has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $11.66.
REE Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)
REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on REE Automotive (REE)
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
Receive News & Ratings for REE Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REE Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.