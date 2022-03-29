REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut REE Automotive from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on REE Automotive in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on REE Automotive from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.75.

REE Automotive stock opened at $1.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.97. REE Automotive has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $11.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in REE Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. First National Trust Co purchased a new position in REE Automotive during the third quarter worth $45,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in REE Automotive during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in REE Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 14.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REE Automotive Company Profile

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.

