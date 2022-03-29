AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright cut AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Get AcelRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACRX opened at $0.30 on Friday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.64. The stock has a market cap of $35.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.74.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts predict that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 129.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 24,729 shares during the period. apricus wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 334,248 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 95,716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.93% of the company’s stock.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.