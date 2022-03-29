Lake Street Capital Lowers AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) to Hold

Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $2.50 price objective on the information services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $4.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AUTO. Zacks Investment Research raised AutoWeb from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on AutoWeb in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a hold rating for the company.

AUTO opened at $2.43 on Friday. AutoWeb has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $4.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 2.30.

AutoWeb ( NASDAQ:AUTO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). AutoWeb had a negative net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 36.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kokino LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoWeb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,308,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in AutoWeb by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 240,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 48,803 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in AutoWeb in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AutoWeb by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in AutoWeb in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 13.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

