StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTIB opened at $1.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.97. Yunhong CTI has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $3.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTIB. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Yunhong CTI by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 16,454 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yunhong CTI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yunhong CTI by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 73,600 shares in the last quarter. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

